Gold And Silver Prices Today, 8th December 2020 In India

Gold price today fell by Rs 20 to Rs 49,320 from Rs 49,350 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver dropped by Rs 900 to Rs 63,000 from Rs 63,900 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 2 to Rs 48,050 per 10 gm from Rs 48,070, and in Chennai, it rose by Rs 20 to Rs 46,360 from 46,340. In Mumbai, it fell by Rs 30 to Rs 48,320 from Rs 48,350.

Gold Price Today Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 gram ₹ 4,832 ₹ 4,932 8 gram ₹ 38,656 ₹ 39,456 10 gram ₹ 48,320 ₹ 49,320 100 gram ₹ 4,83,200 ₹ 4,93,200

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today