Gold, Silver Rates In India Today December 6 2020: Check Prices In Indian Cities

Gold price today rose by Rs 10 to Rs 49,340 from Rs 49,330 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver dropped by Rs 110 to Rs 63,900 from Rs 64,010 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 190 to Rs 48,060 per 10 gm from Rs 48,250, and in Chennai, it rose by Rs 30 to Rs 46,530 from Rs 46,560. In Mumbai, it hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 48,340 from Rs 48,330.

Gold Price Today Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 gram ₹ 4,834 ₹ 4,934 8 gram ₹ 38,672 ₹ 39,472 10 gram ₹ 48,340 ₹ 48,340 100 gram ₹ 4,83,400 ₹ 4,93,400

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today