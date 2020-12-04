Gold And Silver Prices Today, 4th December 2020 In India

Dec 04, 2020, 08:09 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold price today rose by Rs 510 to Rs 49,140 from Rs 48,630 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver increased Rs 700 to Rs 62,400 from Rs 61,700 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat increased by Rs 740 to Rs 48,050 per 10 gm from Rs 47,310, and in Chennai, it rose by Rs 440 to Rs 46,120 from Rs 46,120. In Mumbai, it hiked by Rs 500 to Rs 48,140 from Rs 47,640.

Gold Price Today Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 gram

₹ 4,814

₹ 4,914

8 gram

₹ 38,512

₹  39,312

10 gram

₹ 48,140

₹ 48,140

100 gram

₹ 4,81,400

₹ 4,91,400

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Vijayawada

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Visakhapatnam

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Mumbai

₹ 48,140

₹ 49,140

Delhi

₹ 48,050

₹ 52,410

Bangalore

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Kerala

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Pune

₹ 48,140

₹ 49,140

Mysore

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Chennai

₹ 46,560

₹ 50,780

Nagpur

₹ 48,140

₹ 49,140
Advertisement
Back to Top