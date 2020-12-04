Gold And Silver Prices Today, 4th December 2020 In India

Gold price today rose by Rs 510 to Rs 49,140 from Rs 48,630 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver increased Rs 700 to Rs 62,400 from Rs 61,700 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat increased by Rs 740 to Rs 48,050 per 10 gm from Rs 47,310, and in Chennai, it rose by Rs 440 to Rs 46,120 from Rs 46,120. In Mumbai, it hiked by Rs 500 to Rs 48,140 from Rs 47,640.

Gold Price Today Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 gram ₹ 4,814 ₹ 4,914 8 gram ₹ 38,512 ₹ 39,312 10 gram ₹ 48,140 ₹ 48,140 100 gram ₹ 4,81,400 ₹ 4,91,400

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today