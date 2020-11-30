Gold And Silver Prices Today, 30th November 2020 In India

Nov 30, 2020, 08:20 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold price today rose by Rs 10 to Rs 48,250 from Rs 48,240 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while is trading Rs 59,200 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat is Rs 47,160 per 10 gm, and in Chennai, it is Rs 45,750. In Mumbai, the rates fell by Rs 410  to Rs 47,250 from Rs 47,660.

Gold Rates Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 gram

₹ 4,725

₹ 4,825

8 gram

₹ 37,800

₹  38,600

10 gram

₹ 47,250

₹ 48,250

100 gram

₹ 4,72,500

₹ 4,82,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

₹ 45,010

₹ 49,100

Vijayawada

₹ 45,010

₹ 49,100

Visakhapatnam

₹ 45,010

₹ 49,100

Mumbai

₹ 47,250

₹ 48,250

Delhi

₹ 47,160

₹ 51,450

Bangalore

₹ 45,010

₹ 49,100

Kerala

₹ 45,010

₹ 49,100

Pune

₹ 47,250

₹ 48,250

Mysore

₹ 45,010

₹ 49,100

Chennai

₹ 45,750

₹ 49,910

Nagpur

₹ 47,250

₹ 48,250
