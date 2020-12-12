Gold And Silver Prices Today 12 December 2020 In India

Gold price today fell by Rs 200 to Rs 49,050 from Rs 49,250 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver fell by Rs 1000 to Rs 63,400 from Rs 64,400 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price is trading Rs 48,050 per 10 gm , and in Chennai, it rose by Rs 100 to Rs 46,320 from Rs 46,220. In Mumbai, it fell by Rs 200 to Rs 48,050 from Rs 48,250.

Gold Price Today Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 gram ₹ 4,805 ₹ 4,905 8 gram ₹ 38,440 ₹ 39,240 10 gram ₹ 48,050 ₹ 49,050 100 gram ₹ 4,80,500 ₹ 4,90,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today