Gold And Silver Prices Today 12 December 2020 In India

Dec 12, 2020, 08:24 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold price today fell by Rs 200 to Rs 49,050 from Rs  49,250 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver fell by Rs 1000 to Rs 63,400 from Rs 64,400 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price is trading Rs 48,050 per 10 gm , and in Chennai, it rose by Rs 100 to Rs 46,320 from Rs 46,220. In Mumbai, it fell by Rs 200 to Rs 48,050 from Rs 48,250.

Gold Price Today Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 gram

₹ 4,805

₹ 4,905

8 gram

₹ 38,440

₹  39,240

10 gram

₹ 48,050

₹ 49,050

100 gram

₹ 4,80,500

₹ 4,90,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Vijayawada

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Visakhapatnam

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Mumbai

₹ 48,050

₹ 49,050

Delhi

₹ 48,050

₹ 52,420

Bangalore

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Kerala

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Pune

₹ 48,050

₹ 49,050

Mysore

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Chennai

₹ 46,320

₹ 50,530

Nagpur

₹ 48,050

₹ 49,050
