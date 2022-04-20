Godrej Security Solutions and Fire & Security Association of India Launch Fire Safety assessment/audit

Bangalore: Godrej Security Solutions (GSS), India's leading home and institutional security solutions brand, today announced their collaboration with FSAI to launch a customized fire safety assessment, which will identify establishments as fire compliant. This program will be coined Godrej Fire Risk Assessor.

At the unveiling of the Godrej Fire Risk Assessor, Mr Ajit Raghavan, FSAI – National President, Mr. Deepak Ghosh, Deputy CFO, Mumbai Fire Brigade

Shri. Santosh S. Warick, Chief Fire Officer, MIDC and Director, Maharashtra Fire Services, Mr Suresh Menon, FSAI – National Event Chairman joined, Mr Ashok Menon -National Secretary of Fire & Security Association of India, Mr Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head at Godrej Security Solutions.

Mr Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head, Godrej Security Solutions said, “There is a strong need for organisations to understand if they are fire compliant or not. At the senior management level, it’s important to bring systemic adjustments in the way we build spaces that create a fire safe ecosystem. At the deployment level, it is vital to conduct regular assessments, to ensure that the establishments are fire compliant. Hence, we are partnering with FSAI to drive this attitudinal change and urge organisations to ensure their people as well as their property is kept secure. This is equally critical for residential societies, especially high-rise towers which pose a greater threat towards fire incidents. As a pioneer in the security industry, our aim is to help India become a fire safe nation.”

Mr Ajit Raghavan, FSAI – National President said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Godrej Security Solutions for creating this important initiative, the Godrej Fire Risk Assessor. The FSAI believes in fostering a spirit of safe living among all citizens of India and inculcate a proactive mind-set towards safety and security at all times. which is why we appreciate that a brand such as Godrej Security Solutions is taking this step. We believe that this will help create more awareness regarding fire safety amongst citizens.”

The fire audit will be done at subsidised rates as a testament to the brand’s commitment to a fire safe ecosystem.

Most of the infrastructure across the country are vulnerable to several fire hazards, often due to a lack of understanding building structure and the right protocols. The impact of fire hazards is significant not only on lives but also on loss of assets, valuable documents, jewellery, etc.

Throughout this campaign #BeFireSafeThanSorry, Godrej Security Solutions aims to increase proactive adoption of security measures amongst citizens and experts alike to fight fire hazards. The Mumbai Fire Department also acknowledged Godrej Security Solutions and FSAI as crusaders for fire safety and have applauded them for this initiative.