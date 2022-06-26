Godrej Interio strengthens omnichannel retail presence in Southern India

Bangalore: Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Interio, India’s leading furniture and interior solutions brand plans to grow their on ground presence by adding 20 Channel partners in the southern states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Godrej Interio is targeting doubling its D2C platform sales run-rate by the end of FY22 by increasing its reach through channel partners and its holistic omni-channel initiative. It is further targeting 25% through offline stores by F.Y.23.

Godrej Interio has been investing heavily in key digital technologies, automations, processes and people to build a robust, truly Omni-channel, omnipresent furniture brand with the largest footprint across the country.

Speaking on the importance of southern market, Subodh Mehta, Senior Vice President (B2C), Godrej Interio, said, “Godrej Interio has a strong foothold in Southern India owing to its huge brand recall and significant customer base in the region. In the recent years, this region has attracted leading interior brands from around the world. We are confident that the region will certainly provide more to our revenue basket in the near future. We plan to onboard 20 Channel partners in the region by the end of F.Y.23 and plan to grow by 60% in the next 3 years. This will further strengthen our omnichannel presence in the south.

On an average, we generate a business of around INR 200 crores from Southern India market as we are present across all furniture segments. Godrej Interio has interior designers who work with customers in helping them visualize the home layout once they purchase furniture and provide design consultancy too. Pan India, we have a growth rate of close to 18% for B2C products and overall, Godrej Interio has a growth rate accruing up to 20%. In the next fiscal we plan to grow over 25% in all product categories.”