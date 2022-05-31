Godrej Interio’s kitchens aims to grow at 22% CAGR for next 5 years

India, May 30th 2022: Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Interio, India’s leading furniture solutions brand, in home and institutional segments, plans to grow its kitchen category at 22% CAGR for the next 5 years. The business is witnessing tremendous growth in modular kitchens across India along with a steep rise in tier 2 and 3 cities since the pandemic. They clocked a staggering 35% growth in the eastern region in the last year alone. Given the demand, Godrej Interio is geared up to meet the rising demand through their new manufacturing facility at Khalapur, Maharashtra that can produce up to 250 kitchens per day.

Godrej Interio’s Khalapur plant manufactures ‘Steel chef’, a one of its kind modular steel Kitchen catering to the mid segment. These kitchens have the strength of steel and can be combined with the aesthetics of wood and are compatible with wide range of accessories and hardware as per the customer’s preferences. In addition to this, the plant also manufactures kitchen accessories like the Neo Smart Chimney which are indispensable to modern modular kitchens in India.

Subodh Mehta, Senior Vice President (B2C), Godrej Interio said “In the last two years, kitchens became central to not only food preparation but also culinary experimentation. Therefore, time spent in the kitchen grew significantly. Additionally, we also see a need for larger units, technology integrated accessories and hardware. Today, customers are looking for efficient kitchen solutions which are high on functionality and easy to use. Similarly, customers are also looking for materials which are durable, hygienic and easy to maintain like steel and marine ply. Also, we see a new trend with 27% of the builders now offering a fully functional Kitchen in new apartments. Poor ventilation, heat, and the use of strong aromatics in Indian food make cooking a time-consuming and sometimes difficult experience. The Godrej Interio’s kitchen plays a crucial role in alleviating these common pain points while also adding to the aesthetic look of your kitchen.”

He further added "We offer consumers a wide selection of designs, accessories, materials, and finishes to pick from our in-house Design and Manufacturing facility in Khalapur. All of our products come with a 15-year warranty and combines style with ease, making cooking a delight. The modular kitchen business is expected to grow rapidly and in this category, we have aggressive growth ambitions with a CAGR of 25% in FY22-23."