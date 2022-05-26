Godrej Appliances Sees Brisk Business for Air Coolers

Bangalore: The unprecedented heat wave has led to a spurt across cooling categories like air coolers. Godrej Appliances, a business of Godrej & Boyce the flagship company of the Godrej Group, launched its Air Coolers just before the pandemic hit the country and this is the first non-pandemic summer the new category is witnessing.

Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President – Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce said, “The rising summer temperature has translated into a spike in sales of cooling products but with prices rising across appliances, affordability is taking a hit. This is where the strategy of straddling premium and mass categories comes into play. With our established presence in Air Conditioners and now Air Coolers too, we are able to offer much needed cooling solutions to a wider spectrum of consumers. This is the first full-fledged summer that Godrej air coolers is witnessing, and the performance is very encouraging. This gives us the confidence to aim for 10%+ market share gain over the next 3 years.”

Amit Jain, Product Group Head- Air Coolers- Godrej Appliances added, “This summer season is witnessing a pent-up demand for Air Coolers category, because the last two summers were impacted due to the pandemic. With people across the spectrum looking for solutions to tackle the heat wave, discretionary spends are being diverted to cooling products like Air Coolers. The affordable buying and operating cost of Air Coolers is an advantage for the category. Godrej enjoys a strong sales and service network across suburban India and we are leveraging on it while also adding new sales network for our air coolers. Our portfolio spans the desert cooler segment with mechanical, electronic and the high-end inverter options and has been very well received by consumers at large.”

Godrej Air Coolers with its Inverter Technology delivers superior cooling and greater energy efficiency. The brand was the first to introduce Inverter Technology hitherto associated with ACs into Air Coolers to drive power savings and efficiency. Further, with its smartly designed Ice Drip Technology, 18” aero-dynamic blades and Auto Cool Technology, it delivers superior cooling with efficient operation. The newly introduced Eco mode function available in select models enables Air Coolers to provide optimum cooling while saving energy and water – in line with the brand’s commitment to a greener environment, while the special anti- bacterial tank fights bacterial build-up in water tank to ensure fresh and pure air – in sync with the brand’s focus on consumer health and hygiene. The coolers couple robustness with fresh aesthetics and are available in multiple vibrant colors.