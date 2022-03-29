Global Logistics & Supply Chain Awards 3SC Dream Company Of The Year 2021-2022

New Delhi: SS Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd (3SC), a leading supply chain solutions provider is honored to be awarded as “Dream company of the year 2021-2022” By Global logistics & supply chain awards. The company has gained recognition for Outstanding human resources policies around Employee Development & Growth opportunity, and exceptional approach towards global expansion.

3SC believes in collaborating for success through analytics and provides customized solutions in Supply Chain Analytics by using Data Science and Advanced technology. It is the company’s approach towards all stakeholders including employees, which has made them market leaders in less than a decade of incorporation.

On receiving the Dream company of the year by Global logistics & supply chain awards Mr. Lalit Das, Founder, and CEO of 3SC Analytics stated “We are elated to receive the award since our focus has always been to create a company which works on innovation and value creation. At 3SC, we listen to our employees and we practice open door policy for any feedback. This award goes to each one of us for working towards excellence

Also Read: Moveworks Opens First Office In India To Strengthen Its Leadership In Conversational AI

In today’s competitive landscape 3SC is outgrowing the existing market growth because of it’s belief in keeping pace with changing customer requirement. Their data analytics capability on the predictive, prescriptive and descriptive domains of supply chain, apart from data accuracy, speed and efficiency are the additional benefits that customers derive from highly advanced models designed by experienced supply chain professionals. 3SC works on “Design, Build and Run” model for various supply chain services through its Global Control Tower enabled by Big Data and Advanced analytics so it has become an enigma in the Industry.