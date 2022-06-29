Glion Institute of Higher Education Alumni Celebrate Alma Mater 60th Anniversary

2022 – 2022 marks Glion Institute of Higher Education 60 years. As part of the Anniversary celebrations, Glion alumni are reuniting around the world in a succession of events. After the London event at Harvey Nichols in March, last weeks it was in Bangkok, Thailand and in Montreux, Switzerland that the alumni community was commemorating this special occasion. Over one weekend it was just around 400 people attending events.

Starting with 15 students from 5 countries, Glion campus in Switzerland first opened its doors in 1962. In 60 years, the institution has built a unique network with highly influential figures of the Hospitality industry and beyond acting as a career success factor for its members.

The support of the community starts right at the beginning during students’ studies. Bachelor and master’s students get personalized support from the institutions Career & Internship service. With 3480 industry partners and 655 companies who recruited last year from the highly recognized Swiss institution, Glion affirms a 98% employability rate.

After graduation, alumni stay connected to the influential global network of industry professionals and entrepreneurs spread over 144 countries. Glion today unites a community of 7 board members, 66 regional vice presidents and Ambassadors with more than 15,000 alumni from all over the world.

Through a state-of-the art on-line platform, Glion alumni enjoy privileged access to new positions and career opportunities from other members of the community, who choose Glion first when recruiting fresh talent and forging new partnerships.

Overall, Glion is ranked in the top three worldwide for employer reputation since its entry in the QS World University Rankings by Subject in 2018.

86% of Glion Alumni become managers in less than 5 years.

48% of Glion Alumni work in other sectors than hospitality, including FMCG, Luxury Goods and Services, Marketing, Events, Banking and Finance. 52% join the traditional Hospitality, Tourism and Food and Beverage sectors.

Among the prizes awarded to Glion Alumni on Saturday June 18th in Montreux, just to name a few were: Stephen Alden, Glion Alumnus, 1981 and CEO Raffles & Orient Express, Member of the Executive Committee at Accor awarded for outstanding professional accomplishment and Susanne Kaufmann, Alumnus 1993 and founder of the eponymous cosmetic brand who received the special Achievement Award Entrepreneurial Leadership.

The Alumni Association Glion (AAG) strives to foster the continuation of the Glion Spirit throughout the life its members by creating an active worldwide community of Glion Alumni which supports each individuals’ personal development and growth, careers, networking, entrepreneurship, thus enhancing the value of the membership and the prestige of both the Association and Glion Institute of Higher Education. The AAG Board members are Christopher Jones, President (CEO of Sushi Shop); Ronald Homsy, Vice President (COO and Co-Founder of Pinktada); Mayumi Matthaus, Secretary General (founder of Süskind); Beatrice Leon, Member (Front of House, Mandarin Oriental, Lake Como); Caroline Ellul, Member (Founder of French Luxury Consulting); Tibor Fejes, Member, (Director, Global Revenue Performance, Policy and Planning at Marriott International) and Frederic Frere, Member, (CEO and Co-Founder, Travelstore.pt)

They are at the forefront of community engagement initiatives such as the Ambassador programme, Innovation and entrepreneurship commission, fostering industry relations and Alumni events like this – the 60th anniversary celebrations world-tour in which recruitment and passion were high on the agenda.