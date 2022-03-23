Gillette In Association With Krafton Inc. To Launch Battlegrounds Mobile India Grooming Range

Mumbai: Gillette India, the country’s leading expert in men’s grooming has entered into a partnership with KRAFTON Inc. the makers of the popular game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) to bring limited-edition grooming products for the Indian audience.

Globally, Gillette has championed gaming and esports, but in India, for the first time, the brand has ventured into the space with this alliance. KRAFTON, Inc. a leading South Korean gaming giant has been instrumental in accelerating the growth of esports in India, with BGMI being one of the top mobile games consistently in India.

This partnership is a delight for the BGMI enthusiast, with limited edition razors curated for the gamer. The Gillette MACH3 BGMI razor comes with a BGMI themed pop-socket for better grip and easy gaming while the Gillette FUSION5 BGMI razor has a customized handle with the iconic BGMI helmet, a collector’s item.

"Gillette has been one of the world’s most recognized supporters of sport and athletes throughout our 120-year history, and we’ve taken this heritage into the exciting and fast-growing world of esports globally in recent years," explains Saurabh Bajpai, Senior Director and Country Leader, Gillette India. "The association with KRAFTON, Inc. and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is the first step in our effort to support the aspirations of young gamers in India, providing them with exciting shaving products which are collectibles for BGMI fans."

Minu Lee, Head of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA said “At BGMI, we are focused on working with like-minded brands to create positive engagement with users. Gillette is an iconic brand and has built massive trust and credibility with Indian consumers. We are delighted to partner with Gillette India and reach out to millions of fans through this collaboration.