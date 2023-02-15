GIL Chemicals Among India's Top 50 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2023

Congratulations to GIL Chemicals on being recognized among India’s Top 50 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2023. Earlier in November ‘22, GIL Chemicals was also certified as a Great Place To Work.

GIL Chemicals’ excellence on people practices crafted for their employees and the continuous action on the employee feedback enabled them to create a High Trust Culture. This recognition is a testament of GIL Chemicals’ competitive presence in the Manufacturing industry and their contribution towards transforming this traditional industry into a sustainable domain.

Nitin Nabar, Executive Director & President, GIL Chemicals said “Culture and People empowerment are two strong pillars at GIL-Chemicals, which have been our growth stimulators. We strive towards building an atmosphere which brings in the right set of changes at our workplace. This ensures that we have the richness of culture and a diverse workforce throughout the years. Our Empowered and highly engaged team has been instrumental in transforming our business and creating value.”