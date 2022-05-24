Gemini Edibles Donates Delivery Vehicle To Akshaya Patra For Feeding 1 Lakh Children

Bengaluru: In a bid to fight the global issue of child malnutrition, Gemini Edibles & Fats India Limited (GEF India) has donated a delivery vehicle to The Akshaya Patra Foundation in Bengaluru. The collaboration will support the NGO’s mission to eliminate child malnutrition in India and help transport nutritious mid-day meals to government schools in the region.

The vehicle that will be part of Akshaya Patra’s Hare Krishna Hill kitchen in Bengaluru will help the NGO deliver 5,000 meals each day to over 1 lakh children.

In 2020-21, GEF India partnered with Akshaya Patra to provide mid-day meals by donating six delivery vehicles. Reiterating their mission of eradicating child malnutrition, in the last one year, both organisations have joined hands again with GEF India donating five more vehicles in various regions including Hare Krishna Hill and Jigani in Karnataka and Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh.

The delivery vehicle donated to Hare Krishna Hill was flagged off in Bengaluru on 18th May 2022 in the presence of Mr. Prasanna, ASM - Karnataka, Gemini Edibles & Fats India Limited and Ms. Rajini Sinha, Regional Director, The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Speaking on the association, Mr. P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Freedom Cooking Oils, said, “We, at Gemini, firmly believe that 'Food is a fundamental human right' and hence strive to work towards fulfilling this responsibility towards the society we live in. We are elated to join hands with The Akshaya Patra Foundation for the noble cause of providing nutritious meals to underprivileged students across India. We are donating delivery vehicles to reiterate our partnership with the Foundation and reach the larger goal of eliminating child malnutrition. This is our bit in giving back to the society.”

Expressing gratitude for the donation by GEF India, Mr. Sundeep Talwar, CMO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “For 21 years now, we’ve served nutritious meals to children with an aim to eradicate classroom hunger. Our missions that no child should be deprived of education due to hunger can only be achieved via such partnerships. This collaboration with GEF India will go a long way in expanding the reach of Akshaya Patra’s meals to thousands more students in Bengaluru.”