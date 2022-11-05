GE Aerospace Extends Contract With Tata Advanced Systems for Aircraft Engine Components

Hyderabad, India – GE Aerospace and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (“TASL”) announced today that they have extended the manufacturing agreement under terms of which TASL will continue to produce and supply several commercial aircraft engine components to GE’s global engine manufacturing factories.

The multi-year long term contract is valued over USD $1 billion and showcases the growing relationship between GE and TASL in the aerospace industry. The engine parts will be manufactured at the Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines (“Tata-TCoE”) in Hyderabad.

The Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines was established in 2018 to manufacture CFM International* LEAP engine components in India. The LEAP engine continues to deliver improved fuel efficiency and asset utilization for today's newest commercial narrowbody aircraft, logging more than 23 million engine flight hours since entering service in 2016.

The Tata GE-COE showcases world class manufacturing, special processes, and engineering capabilities in India. It specializes in advanced, precision-machining technologies for aircraft engine manufacturing. These include special process technologies like thermal spray, electron beam welding and X-ray radiography. The Tata-TCoE incorporates Industry 4.0 practices in a digital paperless factory.

“Our relationship with TASL has matured over the last five years. The Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines has grown in scale and importance for us over time and is an excellent showcase of Make in India, for the world,” said Mike Kauffman, VP & GM, Purchasing, GE Aerospace.

“TASL has evolved as the supplier of choice for global aerospace and defense industry. We continue to invest in growing the aerospace skill base, technology, and production capability in the country. The Tata Center of Excellence for Aero Engines has been set up as the state-of-the-art modern shop for complex aero-engine manufacturing for global customers. As a leading commercial engine manufacturer, GE has helped us develop critical aero-engine manufacturing processes here in India with support from GE’s engineering team,” said Mr. Sukaran Singh, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited.