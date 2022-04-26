Gautam Chhabra Appointed Director of Sales of Courtyard by Marriott Faridabad Aravalli Resort

An accomplished professional with several years of experience, Gautam joins the soon to be launched Courtyard by Marriott Faridabad Aravalli Resort as Director of Sales. He would be amongst the youngest sales leaders to take on this role, having previously worked with the JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa, as an Associate Director of Sales for over 2 years. In his current profile, he will direct and oversee high-value projects and drive business through integration and transition to elevate occupancy rates and overall business demand.

Gautam began his career began as a Sales Coordinator at the JW Marriott Chandigarh, from where he took his initial first steps in hospitality since then there was no looking back. Holding various positions from a Sales Executive to a Sales Center Manager, Gautams’ hard work and dedication have led him to now become a Director of Sales. Prior to that he also gained extensive overseas experience as an Assistant Sales Manager at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai where he was responsible for driving Indian weddings and banquet sales for the hotel.

With a sharp and focused mindset that sees every challenge as learning, he believes in driving powerful sales and marketing strategies to boost Rev Par and steer improvements in occupancy rates and the overall sales business in charged market settings. He is a firm believer in moving forward as a team and ensures his immediate team members are driven, focused and passionate when it comes to hitting a milestone or setting new benchmarks. Working the fine balance between work and personal time, beyond his work Gautam loves spending time with family and friends, cooking, watching movies and most importantly travelling. Has done 08 solo trips internationally and is constantly researching his next destination to explore.