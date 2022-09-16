Gautam Adani Becomes World's Second Richest Person

Indian Business tycoon Gautam Adani has the second richest person in the world, according to Forbes. Adani surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault. He is currently worth $154.7 billion, shown in its real-time billionaires list.

Elon Musk remains the richest person with a net worth of 273.5 billion.

Last month too, Adani had overtaken Arnault to grab the third spot, but was behind Musk and Bezos.

Arnault is now ranked third with his family's net worth totalling $153.5 billion as it slumped by $4.9 billion or 3.08% today, while Bezos stands fourth with a wealth of $149.7 that declined by $2.3 billion.

Mukesh Ambani, who heads Reliance Industries Ltd, is at the eighth spot and is worth $92 billion.

Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur, heads the Adani Group which comprises seven publicly listed companies spanning infrastructure, mining, energy, and other sectors.

