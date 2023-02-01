Funny Memes, Jokes On Union Budget 2023

Feb 01, 2023, 13:43 IST
funny memes on union budget 2023 - Sakshi Post

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the year 2023 in parliament today. Citizens of the country had many expectations from the budget. #Budget2023 and #IncomeTax are the top trends on Twitter.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a big change in the existing income tax structure for salaried employees. She has proposed to increase the income tax rebate to income tax ₹7 lakh from ₹5 lakh for those opting for new tax regime.

So, here are some hilarious memes for you on Union Budget 2023:


