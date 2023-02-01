Funny Memes, Jokes On Union Budget 2023
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the year 2023 in parliament today. Citizens of the country had many expectations from the budget. #Budget2023 and #IncomeTax are the top trends on Twitter.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a big change in the existing income tax structure for salaried employees. She has proposed to increase the income tax rebate to income tax ₹7 lakh from ₹5 lakh for those opting for new tax regime.
So, here are some hilarious memes for you on Union Budget 2023:
me when people are discussing the budget pic.twitter.com/9T144AmD1O
— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) February 1, 2023
Chain smokers stocking up cigarettes before union budget 2023#budget2023 pic.twitter.com/IloYt6PvsZ
— ʀΣᴅᴍᴀɴ (@rdt309) February 1, 2023
Budget reactions using smileys and meme #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/ynWNYNeD1E
— Deepak Y (@Ekbyte) February 1, 2023
😃#Budget2023 #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/NiOUu8zZhI
— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2023