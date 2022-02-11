FreshToHome scales even bigger as it unveils expansion plan pan India

Bangalore: Making a name for itself in India and GCC, FreshToHome, the world’s largest fully integrated online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce has reinforced its market presence by making available its product offerings in over 150 towns in the states of UP, NCR, Punjab, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Telangana, AP, TN, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, etc. In addition, about 100 new Powered-By-FreshToHome stores are set to be launched strengthening its customer experience. FreshToHome is also associating with delivery partners in these cities to promote micro entrepreneurship empowering small businesses.

As demand for quality and preservative-free meat and seafood at an affordable price is growing, Powered-by-FreshToHome stores will serve audiences looking for convenience. The company has constantly strived towards its brand promise to offer only “100% Fresh, 0% Chemicals” products to the customers at their doorstep. The brand sources directly from 3000+ fishermen and farmers across 300 coasts and farms in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Shan Kadavil, Founder, FreshToHome said, “We are thrilled to expand to over 100 towns and sign off setting up of Powered-By-FreshToHome’s stores countrywide. These will serve as convenience stores to customers to offer the finest quality chemical & preservative-free products. Given the market’s great potential and the rise in demand for quality meat and seafood, we aim to provide customers with products at affordable rates and at their convenience. We, at FreshToHome, endeavor to satisfy our customer's needs with the best quality products and also plan to come closer to Customers via Powered-By-FreshToHome Stores in over 150 towns across the length and breadth of the Indian market.”

Launched in 2015, FreshToHome is among the world’s favorite destinations for fresh, chemical-free fish, seafood, and meat and has over 2000+ varieties of products that can be conveniently ordered through the brand’s mobile app or website. The platform offers a range of fish, poultry, seafood, goat and lamb along with its ready-to-cook assortment. An elaborate range like this with the best quality products is something that the consumers would love and enjoy with their families without worrying about harmful preservatives. Among all items being sold on the platform, chicken is the most preferred product amongst customers across all major metropolitan cities in India.

FreshToHome’s technology-enabled platform, Commodities Exchange empowers fishermen and farmers to electronically auction their produce to vendors who sell on www.freshtohome.com. This process eliminates middlemen, and ensures that the customers get the best products within 24 – 36 hours of sourcing. Additionally, an end-to-end cold supply and 120+ quality checks including for standard chemicals, antibiotics, and preservatives, makes FreshToHome the most reliable brand for the freshest fish and meat.

Furthermore, FreshToHome platform provides only safe and healthy products that adhere to FSSAI standards and are certified by TUV and other reputed agencies. These certifications are available on the brands platform.