FreshToHome to Invest Rs 1K crore in Telangana

Hyderabad: FreshToHome (FTH), the world’s largest fully integrated e-commerce platform for fresh fish, meat, and seafood, has announced fresh investments in a phased outlay of up to Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana.

In the next five years, FreshToHome will deploy funds to strengthen its presence across the state that has the largest percentage of meat consumers with more than 98% of its population consuming non-veg. Studies reveal that the average per capita consumption of non-veg is 1.4 kilos per month in Telangana.

An investment-friendly hub, Telangana is one of the high traction customer bases in South India. In the last two quarters alone, FreshToHome has witnessed 6x growth in Hyderabad and has been successfully acquiring new customers month-on-month both at online and offline touchpoints.

Shan Kadavil, Co-Founder, FreshToHome, said, “Telangana is one of the fastest-growing states in India, and is a huge potential market for FreshToHome. We will, directly and indirectly, invest in capabilities that will help us serve our customers in distribution, cold chain, and sourcing capabilities. Our recent growth in Telangana is propelled by customer feedback who are choosing ‘100% fresh, 0% chemical’ formalin-free fish, seafood, and antibiotic residue-free and chemical-free meat. There is a market appetite for players like us and we will strive to leverage our core strengths to serve more customers in newer geographies in the shortest span.”

Adding that Telangana has massive scope for growth and FreshToHome will strengthen its presence with a comprehensive and phased five-year plan, Kadavil added, “All our investment goals are steered by our vision to enable the delivery of nutrition-rich, and chemical-free fish, seafood, and meat, at competitive prices that is affordable for all. FreshToHome will work towards enabling strategic measures like enabling our partner vendors in the supply chain to adopt robust infrastructure, boosting micro-entrepreneurship, and strengthening the delivery fleet that will further accentuate growth in this region. We will closely work with our partners to align our efforts with our vision and accordingly adopt dynamic measures that will deliver high value to our customers.”

Presently, FreshToHome has a presence in 50+ cities across AP & Telangana, with smaller markets in tier-II cities like Vizag, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Eluru, Warangal, Khammam, Anantapur, Tirupati, and Nellore too emerging as the top-performing regions.

Launched in 2015, FreshToHome is among the world’s favorite destinations for fresh, chemical-free fish, seafood, and meat and has over 2000+ varieties of products that can be conveniently ordered through the brand’s mobile app or the website. The platform offers a range of fish, poultry, seafood, goat, and lamb along with its ready-to-cook assortment.

FreshToHome’s technology-enabled platform, Commodities Exchange empowers fishermen and farmers to electronically auction their produce to vendors who sell on the website. This process eliminates middlemen and ensures that the customers get the best products within 24 – 36 hours of sourcing. Additionally, an end-to-end cold supply and 100+ quality checks for standard chemicals, antibiotics, and preservatives, make FreshToHome the most reliable brand for the freshest fish and meat.

Furthermore, FreshToHome provides only safe and healthy products that adhere to FSSAI standards and are certified by TUV and other reputed agencies. These certifications are available on the brand's platform.