French Investment to Boost TS Economy

HYDERABAD: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) organized the 4th edition of the Indo-French Investment Conclave at Novotel, Hyderabad with an aim to strengthen French investment opportunities in the State of Telangana. The conclave saw a large delegation of 100+ French company CEOs, CXOs and Diplomats in Hyderabad on 8th October with an aim to strengthen investment opportunities in the State of Telangana at With this flagship event, IFCCI showcased and promoted existing French investments in the State within its large network and position Telangana as one of the most sought-after investment destinations due to its strategic location, conducive business environment, state-of-the-art infrastructure, proactive governance, and favorable ecosystem.

The Conclave showcased the advantages of the State of Telangana to the Indo-French business community via B2B and B2G meetings.

The delegation commenced the day with site visits to French companies that are successfully operating in the state such as Safran Aircraft Engines, Mane India and Sanofi Shantha Biotech. The conclave included several panel discussions focusing on key industries and the official session was attended by H.E Mr. Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, Shri KT Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for IT, E&C, MA& UD and Industries & Commerce Departments, Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of I&C and IT Departments of the Telangana Government, Mr Sumeet Anand, IFCCI President.

This event was supported by the French Embassy in India, Government of Telangana, CCEF – French Foreign Trade Advisors, CII, French Tech, Business France and brought together 100+ CXOs of French and Indian businesses, State authorities, diplomats, policymakers, top private sector players from India and France, multilateral agencies and eminent industry experts. This is the fourth edition of the Indo-French Investment Conclave, previous editions were held in Nagpur, Goa and Tamil Nadu in 2018, 2019 and 2021 respectively. IFCCI Investment Conclaves are aimed at focusing on promising States to attract French Investments and boost Indo-French trade.

On this occasion, the Ambassador of France to India, H.E. Mr Emmanuel Lenain, said: “France and French companies are fully committed to increasing their presence in Telangana and seizing the many opportunities of this thriving, innovation-oriented state. Many French groups have already invested in Telangana, particularly in biotech, IT and aeronautics. These Indo-French business endeavors in key sectors in Telangana also help to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two countries. In this respect, I am proud that French companies demonstrated exceptional solidarity with Telangana during the second wave of Covid-19 by contributing to a French-made world-class oxygen generator plant to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences”.

Shri KT Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for IT, E&C, MA& UD and Industries & Commerce Departments said, “Telangana is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. Since the formation of the State, the Telangana Government has been introducing innovative policies to attract global firms and investments”, he added.



Highlighting the TSiPASS policy, Hon’ble Minister stated that the Telangana Government has been giving approvals for various investment proposals within fifteen days. He added that through this policy, Telangana Government has attracted crores of investment to the State and has created lakhs of employment opportunities in the region.

Hon’ble Minister also mentioned that Telangana has been the favorite destination for IT, Aerospace, Life Sciences, and Pharma companies. Hon’ble Minister stated that Telangana is home to many French companies. He added that many more companies from France are showing interest in investing in Telangana. If any company wants to invest in India and can mention what other states are offering, We will meet their offer or beat their offer, he said.

In February 2020, GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) had announced a strategic partnership with Groupe ADP for its Airports Business.Groupe ADP’s acquisition of a 49% stake in GMR Airports set a robust industrial partnership. Mr. Antoine Crombez, Deputy CEO, GMR Airports Ltd. said “INR 6300 crores are getting invested by the Hyderabad airport to increase the Airport's capacity to 34 million passengers”. (Larger than Paris/Orly Airport).

Mr. Sumeet Anand, President, IFCCI said: "Telangana has a very healthy investment climate with strong leadership, investor-friendly reforms, strong cluster competency in key sectors, innovation and digital acceleration along with increased urbanization and consumption levels. We believe employment opportunities will grow hand in hand with investment inflows and it is a win-win situation for all. Thus, the warm embrace by the leading French corporates comes as no surprise and IFCCI can confirm that French investment in Telangana will continue to accelerate in coming times”.

Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, IFCCI said, “We are delighted with the outcome of the 4th edition of the conclave which saw an impeccable and unparalleled line – up of industry leaders and Government officials. Telangana is a key state for French investment in India and can already see the strong and successful establishment of companies like Safran, Sanofi, Mane, Monin, Capgemini, among many others. IFCCI takes pride in the fact that our mission of establishing bilateral business relations is accelerating and we are connecting more dots in the FDI ambit. Events like these serve as the right platforms for seamless collaboration between France with the State governments of India on various levels.”

