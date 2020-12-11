Hyderabad: City based paints company Fortune Group enters uPVC windows and Doors segment. Company is supplying its products under Fenetre Brand, has recently established a new manufacturing facility at Patancheru industrial area, Phase-2, near Hyderabad. Company has invested Rs.5 Crore for this unit, which is having a capacity of 25 lakhs sft per annum.



Fenetre has Successfully completed 100+ pilot projects in the span of two years . Brand presence is in Hyderabad, Chennai, Vizag, Vijayawada, Guntur, Kanpur & Bangalore. We will reach Pan india within 3-5 years says Akuri Srinivas Reddy, Founder, Fortune Group. We would like to establish manufacturing units in 4-5 locations in different states within 5 years including Vizag in Andhra Pradesh to cater to pan india clients, he said.



Till date Fenetre had completed orders worth 3 lakh sft and Supplying to 100 plus clients.

Patancheru plant created employment for 70 skilled and unskilled staff. Current order on hand is 6 laks sft said Company Technical Director A.S.N.Reddy.

Fortune Group manufactures paints under Techno Paints brand.