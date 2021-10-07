Forbes India Rich List 2021: Meet The Top 10 Wealthiest Men
On October 7, Forbes published the India Rich List 2021. For the 14th year in a row, Mukesh Ambani has been the wealthiest Indian, adding $4 billion to his net worth in 2021. Gautam Adani, with a fortune of $74.8 billion, is currently only $17.9 billion behind Ambani. Here are the top ten richest Indians:
1. Mukesh Ambani | Reliance Industries | Net Worth: 92.7 billion
2. Gautam Adani | Adani Ports & SEZ | Net Worth: 74.8 billion
3. Shiv Nadar | HCL Technologies | Net Worth: 31 billion
4. Radhakishan Damani | Avenue Supermarts | Net Worth: 29.4 billion
5. Cyrus Poonawalla | Serum Institute of India | Net Worth: 19 billion
6. Lakshmi Mittal | ArcelorMittal | Net Worth: 18.8 billion
7. Savitri Jindal | O.P. Jindal Group | Net Worth: 18 billion
8. Uday Kotak | Kotak Mahindra Bank | Net Worth: 16.5 billion
9. Pallonji Mistry | Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Net Worth: 16.4 billion
10. Kumar Birla | Aditya Birla Group | Net Worth: 15.8 billion