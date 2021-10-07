Forbes India Rich List 2021: Meet The Top 10 Wealthiest Men

October 07, 2021

PRAKASAM: For the second consecutive year in a row, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released the second tranche of YSR Aasara by crediting nearly Rs 6,440 crore into the accounts of 78.76 lakh women belonging to 7.97 lakh Self Help Groups (SHG). Under the scheme, the outstanding loans of women SHGs which were Rs 25,517 crore (until April 2019) will be directly credited into their accounts in four phases.