FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Last Budget of Modi Govt 2.0 

Union Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman, the Indian Finance Minister is all set to present present the last full-fledged Union Budget under the Narendra Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, today.

The plan is expected to boost funds for infrastructure, defense and logistics, providing windfalls for related companies. The Budget Session of Parliament started Tuesday and the first part will conclude on 13 February.

The Parliament will re-convene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session that will conclude on 6 April.