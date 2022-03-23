flydubai To Operate Flights To Select Destinations From Dubai World Central

Dubai, UAE: flydubai has announced today that it will operate flights to select destinations from Dubai World Central (DWC) in order to provide more travel options to passengers during the northern runway refurbishment project announced by Dubai Airports. The rehabilitation project is scheduled to take place from 09 May to 22 June 2022.

flydubai will operate flights to 34 destinations from DWC during the period of the refurbishment project to ensure minimum disruption to passengers’ travel plans. At DWC, passengers will continue to benefit from all the convenient travel services offered by flydubai. During this period flights to five of these destinations will also be available from DXB. Flights to all other flydubai destinations will continue to operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

Commenting on the announcement, flydubai’s Chief Executive Officer, Ghaith Al Ghaith, said: “as we saw in 2019, runway enhancement programmes continue to support the long-term vision for Dubai as it reinforces its position as one of the world’s leading aviation hubs. We look forward to the completion of the northern runway refurbishment programme and the efficiencies it will bring to our home at Dubai International (DXB). With flydubai flights operating to select destinations from DWC, we aim to provide our passengers with as much choice as possible to travel across our network with minimum disruption as more countries open up for travel.”

Flights to 34 destinations from flydubai’s network of more than 90 destinations will operate from DWC during the runway refurbishment project including flights to Addis Ababa, Bahrain, Delhi, Jeddah, Kuwait, Mumbai, Muscat and Riyadh. Following the completion of the runway refurbishment project on 22 June 2022, flydubai will resume its flights to all destinations from Dubai International (DXB).

Passengers are advised to check their departure and arrival airports in advance of travel to ensure they have the correct information. This information is available on flydubai.com, the Manage Booking Section on flydubai.com and will be clearly mentioned on the booking confirmations. Passengers who hold bookings that are affected will be contacted by the airline with more details.

Passengers travelling from DWC will enjoy complimentary parking at the airport. In addition, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will provide a complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC every 30 minutes.

List of destinations operating from DWC during the northern runway refurbishment project (from 09 May to 22 June 2022). Flights to the destinations marked with an asterisk will be available from both DXB and DWC during this period.

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre and the IATA destination tracker for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. They can also visit the COVID-19 information hub on flydubai.com for more information.

Flights are available to book on flydubai. com, the official flydubai App, the Call Centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.

