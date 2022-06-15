Flipkart Sees Strong Consumer Demand in Auto and Home Categories

Preparations across the country are in full swing as the offices are reopening after over a two-year hiatus. From shopping for office desk accessories, healthy snacks and work supplies, people are supercharged for the back-to-office phase. As conscious consumers begin stepping out of their homes in a safe manner, Flipkart, India’s homegrown ecommerce brand, shares some interesting trends that reflect what is on the Indian consumers’ mind at this time.

With the gradual transition from extended stay-at-home periods to stepping out once again, a steady rise in the auto and home categories has been observed by Flipkart. A spike was observed in the purchase trends of products in the automobile category, especially in the two wheeler segment which includes riding gear products such as gloves, arm sleeves and tyre pumps. In the four-wheeler segment, products including cleaning supplies such as vehicle wash cloths, air fresheners, car polish, scratch remover wax, car shampoo and car vacuum cleaners observed maximum traction. Today, there is also a nearly 2X increase in vehicle styling accessories such as car stickers, hanging ornaments, and dashboard add-ons. Audiences from across northern and southern zones in the country account for majority demand in the automobile category.

Another category that witnessed a consequent surge in growth as people make their way back to office is home improvement. Products including desk organisers, lunch boxes, water bottles from brands such as Milton, Cello and Tupperware saw a 2X Y-o-Y growth. Building on people’s conscious health and wellness efforts, a surge in window shades with UV blocking and roller variants indicate customers’ priority of continuing to look after themselves despite the shift in environments.

With the pandemic inducing an increased emphasis on self-care, customers continue to prioritise their well-being as they head back to office. Flipkart is leaving no stone unturned in tapping the customers’ dynamic needs and delivering the widest range of offerings to ease this transition.