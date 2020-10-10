Flipkart Says Nagaland Is Not In India, Apologises

E-commerce giant Flipkart ended up with egg on its face when it showed utter ignorance of India’s geography. To a customer who wanted some material to be delivered in Nagaland, the Flipkart customer care said that it cannot supply the material as Nagaland was not in India. This incident, which happened during the Dasara big sale, sparked outrage with netizens slamming Flipkart for saying that Nagaland is not in India.

A customer from Nagaland tweeted: ““We still didn’t get independence and we are still a part of India. Treat all states equally areeh!.” Pradyot Tripura, another netizen from Nagaland said: Hello

@Flipkart is this true ? If true then Don’t u know that Nagaland is not outside India ! Shocking really.” Presto Therie, another netizen wrote: Nagaland go it statehood in 1963. Flipkark was born after 43 years in 2007. What more reason one require for such ignorant. Four decades down the line and they still don't know where Nagaland is in India.

The Flipkart promptly apologised for the gaffe and assured to deliver the required goods to Nagaland. It said: “We are extremely sorry about the inadvertent error earlier. We strive to ensure serviceability across the nation, including regions in Nagaland. We are happy to connect with you and provide currently available options.”