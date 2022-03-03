Flipkart’s Shopsy TVC campaign with Sara Ali Khan

Flipkart’s social commerce platform, Shopsy rolled its latest campaign ‘It happens only on Shopsy’ highlighting its value proposition as a hyper value platform with unbelievably low prices that warrant unexpected reactions depicted through its tagline ‘Shopsy pe prices aise lage free jaise’. The campaign aims to reach the masses specifically in Tier 2 and beyond cities across the country.

Built on deep and extensive consumer insights, Shopsy unveiled this campaign to bolster its position as a value-driven shopping destination for all seasons and occasions. Created by Tilt Brand Solutions Private Limited, the campaign features two ad films that are based on the reality of the current market where customers are so accustomed to high prices that they are taken by surprise when they receive high value products at incredibly low prices.

The two specially curated ad films are aligned keeping in mind Shopsy’s key value propositions - affordability and convenience. In the first one, we witness Sara Ali Khan’s encounter with a delivery person who refuses to accept extra money for an item worth 5 rupees. Sara is awestruck by the price and her excitement soon turns into a dilemma as she cannot fathom the item being priced at rupees 5! The film closes with the delivery person slipping in the change under her door slot. In the second film, we see a woman, played by Ayesha Raza Mishra, standing in the queue, when a girl, enacted by Sara Ali Khan, approaches her and requests the woman to hold her bag for a moment. It then suddenly turns into a conversation when the woman compliments the bag after which the girl offers to give her bag to the woman. The girl immediately empties her bag and gives it to the woman educating her about the unique offers and wide range of choices available on Shopsy.

Talking about the campaign, Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth and Monetization, Flipkart, said “Our priority with Shopsy since inception, has been to pay close attention to our customers’ nuanced needs and provide them with best offerings leveraging Flipkart’s established delivery networks, infrastructure and technology. Today’s shoppers prefer an expansive range of offerings that is both easily accessible and value driven. This campaign is yet another step towards establishing Shopsy as a one-stop destination that caters to customers’ various needs while committing to deliver value.”