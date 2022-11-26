Flipkart Observes Latest Festive Trends in Home Decor

Blending traditional heritage with contemporary style, each year, customers look to add a festive touch to their homes to make their celebration a special one. With the festive season that just went by, we saw customers across the country embracing the celebratory spirit and sprucing up their spaces. In that light, Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, shares some interesting trends observed in the segment in the past few weeks.

Adding to the spirit of the festival of lights, the culmination of Diwali saw a significant uptick in products including tealight candles, fairy lights and diyas with over 4X growth month-on-month. Other decor items such as wall clocks and religious idols witnessed a 2X jump in purchases. Interestingly this season, customers opted for branded lighting, specifically from brands such as Halonix and Eveready, contributing to a 3X spike in demand for the category. Further, D2C home decor brands saw a 4X jump led by brands like eCraftIndia, SAF, Desidiya and TIED RIBBONS, among others. Branded furniture brands including Nilkamal and HomeTown saw a 2.5X spike in demand.

Home repairs, DIYs, and quick fixes to elevate and liven up indoor spaces also saw a rise during this festive season. Electrical tools clocked a growth of over 40X with angle grinders, power hand-tools and rust removers witnessing a 5X growth month-on-month. The demand for other verticals such as wall paints, safe lockers, batteries and solar panels also grew by over 2X. D2C brands in the segment saw an increase of 4X with KraftSeeds, Loom Solar and Kuber Industries displaying massive proliferation. Core home furnishing verticals such as bedsheets and blankets grew by 7X month-on-month with D2C brands such as Wakefit, SleepyHead, SleepyCat and @Home, contributing to 4X growth. Further, Flipkart also witnessed solid wood furniture grow by over 4X month-on-month.

The Kitchen category too witnessed a 4X month-on-month increase with customers choosing to upgrade during the festivities. Stainless steel appliances grew by 2X, while cast iron expanded by 3X with D2C brands such as Greenchef, Khaitan, Lifelong, Kreme, Oliveware and The Indus Valley leading the growth. Brands most favored by customers included Laopala, Faber, Whirlpool, Hindware and Kaff. Interestingly, the Hobs segment grew by 5X this festive season owing to a plethora of attractive deals in the vertical. The Living Room furniture segment also saw tremendous uptick as customers upgraded their spaces for the festive season, consequently scaling the sofa and sofa bed segments by 4X.

As self-expression through home interiors is becoming a way of life for most individuals, consumers have an increased shopping sentiment during the festive season. Upgrading their home with the latest decor products continues to remain a focus area for the majority of the Indians. Flipkart is committed to bring in a wide range of home decor for its growing customer base with its extension of #AbPooraIndiaKaregaUpgrade campaign which aims at enabling India to upgrade to the products that they aspire to have.