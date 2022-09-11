Flipkart New Features Every Buyer Should Know

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, is all set to provide shoppers with an improved and enhanced customer experience on the Flipkart app. Flipkart is introducing a host of new features through design changes on its app to serve different sets of customers that explore e-commerce this festive season.

The completely revamped experience has been introduced to delight shoppers by focusing on visual design, ease of navigation, easy discoverability of deals and products, and an immersive and interactive experience with live commerce.

Building on customer research and indicative preferences, Flipkart has rolled out design changes, including upgrades in typography, iconography, layouts, animation and navigation, and colors to reduce visual clutter and improve the overall readability of the content.

Flipkart has also introduced several new capabilities that include ‘Brand Mall’ mode, aimed to offer a premium experience to customers, ‘image search’ to simplify and narrow down the product discovery journey for customers, ‘live commerce’ to provide an interactive shopping experience, and ‘video cataloging’ to enable customers to get dynamic information about the products such as fit, fabric, to overcome vernacular and linguistic barriers.

Commenting on the announcement, Bharath Ram, Senior Vice-President, User Activation and Retention at Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we understand that our consumer cohort is increasingly becoming heterogenous who are looking for distinct experiences on the platform. We have rolled out various capabilities over the years to provide a seamless e-commerce experience. In this journey, we are pleased to introduce the number of changes in Flipkart’s mobile app to provide easy access, particularly to the new-to-e-commerce customers across the host of categories along with multiple other benefits.”

This development comes close on the heels of Flipkart undertaking significant design changes on its mobile app, including the introduction of a grocery tab to enhance the user experience to make it more intuitive and simple to navigate.

Key Features introduced on the app include -

‘Brand Mall Mode’ - For e-commerce savvy customers looking for premium products

Shoppers looking for branded products and a more premium shopping experience can now switch the experience to the ‘Brand Mall’, an easy way to discover quality products from famous brands at great prices. The regular mode will continue to offer incredible value and deals for shoppers looking for an affordable selection.

This has been introduced as an assisted shopping experience on the app with a premium user interface to enable customers through easy discovery and navigation of premium, branded products across categories including fashion, lifestyle, mobiles and electronics. The ‘Brand Mall Mode’ mode can be activated by tapping on the toggle at the top right section of the Flipkart app homepage which will change the user interface to a dark mode with bigger icons and pictures, and offer the widest range of high-end brands available on Flipkart.

Image Search - Simplifying product discovery for new to e-commerce customers

As millions of new shoppers explore e-commerce they want to find out what their favorite celebrity wore recently and buy similar, trending products. Image search makes that happen with ease.

All they need to do is take a screenshot of the outfit or item they are looking for and upload the same on the app by clicking on the ‘Camera’ icon. The search engine will then look for either exact or similar products to it.

For categories like fashion, lifestyle, jewelry, and beauty products, this way of searching can add a lot of convenience for shoppers who may find it easier to image search than write descriptive queries and image search helps them discover when it is difficult to express by typing.

Live Commerce - From sellers and brands for customers that need curated selection

Live commerce has been introduced to enable users to discover new products and learn about them in detail through influencer-led interactive video content on Flipkart. Across categories millions of shoppers will now be able to watch live video content for make-up tutorials, curated fashion looks and even new phone and electronic launches.

Features like 'Chat & Buy' will further allow shoppers to bargain just like they do when they shop at their local shops. During the live videos, the page's bottom will have a link to all the products displayed in the video which will further direct the consumers to the product page – products including makeup, accessories, clothes

During The Big Billion Days, shoppers can expect to watch, chat, and shop with their favourite influencers and celebs.