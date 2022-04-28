Flipkart Marketplace Introduces a Slew of Industry-first Strategic Policy Changes

Bengaluru: Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has announced a slew of industry-first marketplace policy changes and new capabilities to build a more inclusive e-commerce ecosystem that contributes to the growth, prosperity, and empowerment of sellers' partners. These efforts build on Flipkart’s commitment to helping MSMEs and small businesses leverage the power of e-commerce to serve their consumer base, gain access to best-in-class solutions and drive their growth. The innovative policy changes under “Flipkart EDGE” have been introduced to address the growing needs of all its sellers to help them to enter the next phase of growth in their respective journey, by significantly improving their ease of doing business on the Flipkart platform.

The mix of policy changes and capabilities includes a best-in-class payment policy with the fastest payment settlement cycle in the industry, hassle-free 10-min onboarding, guaranteed ROI on Ad spends, and low return cost for performing sellers deals with Cleartrip integration for travel-related requirements along with a host of other integrated benefits.

Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director and Head – Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “As a democratic marketplace, we want to ensure that all our seller partners can grow their business and keep pace with the growing consumer needs. We continue to innovate and grow the e-commerce marketplace segment in India with industry-first innovations and equip MSMEs and seller partners on their journey towards strong, sustainable growth. Our industry-first policy changes and new tech capabilities aim to empower sellers and consumers while promoting India’s e-commerce growth story. We are committed to address some of the industry limitations faced by sellers, from payments to onboarding to cataloguing, through our new policies and capabilities.”

Policy changes and tech capability details uniformly for existing and new sellers on Flipkart Marketplace:

1) Seamless 10-minute onboarding - An industry-first capability focused on simplifying the sellers' barriers to getting started on their e-commerce journey. This frictionless onboarding process empowers sellers to get started without any hassles.

2) Ease of listing and cataloging - Flipkart has solved for easy product listing/cataloging by introducing an industry-first AI-led automated solution which converts any product image to Flipkart-standard quality on the go making it easier for sellers.

3) Best-in-class payment/return policies - Flipkart is easing the liabilities for sellers and freeing up their working capital with this industry's best payment policy. Flipkart will now process seller payments 7-10 days from dispatch, making it the fastest and most predictable payment settlement platform.

4) Guaranteed ROI delivery on Ads for sellers - Flipkart is creating industry benchmarks by being the first in the market to guarantee growth for new sellers based on their capability to serve consumers. The guaranteed ROI on Ad spending for the right customer inputs will boost sellers’ visibility making it easier to scale their businesses.

5) Integrated group travel benefits for sellers with Cleartrip integration - A single window dashboard with Cleartrip integration will assist sellers by offering exclusive and special deals for their frequent travel needs.

6) All new iOS app for sellers - Now, sellers can manage all aspects of their businesses using their mobile through the Flipkart Seller Hub app, which is among the best rated B2B apps currently. Flipkart’s new iOS app allows easy listing and AI-based cataloguing on the app itself.

The industry-first marketplace policy changes and new capabilities reinforce Flipkart’s efforts to enable and empower more seller entrepreneurs on its platform this year. The company continues to invest in technology, innovation, supply chain and business processes to help build a sustainable and inclusive platform.