Flipkart India Inks MoU With AP Food Processing Society

Andhra Pradesh: Flipkart India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society, as part of its program ‘Flipkart Samarth Krishi’. The MoU was signed at the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, held in Visakhapatnam, in the presence of Shri Kakani Govardhan Reddy Ji, Hon’ble Minister for Agriculture & Cooperation, Marketing, Food Processing, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Chiranjiv Choudhary, IFS, Principal Secretary, Marketing & Cooperation, and Shri. L Sreedhar Reddy, Chief Executive Officer - The Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society.

As part of this association, Flipkart India will further engage with farmers through virtual and on-ground training and provide them with an understanding of the quality, pricing, and licenses required to be a part of the FPO ecosystem. Aligned with the state government’s agenda to uplift local farmers and boost the agricultural sector, this partnership aims to help FPOs in Andhra Pradesh grow sustainably and accelerate their growth.

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President and Head of Grocery, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart India is committed to empowering and providing meaningful business opportunities to the local farming communities. Through our partnership with the Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society, we will open new avenues of progress for the farmers while enabling them to enhance their income, and scale their offering to the national market with the help of technology and e-commerce. This collaboration will help propel the shared goal of continually supporting the local farmers, facilitating them with quality produce, and upskilling them to improve livelihood opportunities.”

The Samarth Krishi program aims to make the digital transformation of the agricultural sector more inclusive and engage with 2,500 FPOs across India by the end of 2023. This program will further help in uplifting the local economy and offer a variety of quality products to over 450 million consumers of Flipkart India. Flipkart India has onboarded several FPOs across the country such as ABY Farmers, Sri Sathya Sai MAC Fed, Jana Jeevana, Nirala Herbal, Sahyadri Farms Supply Chain, and others. Flipkart India has already trained over 10,000 farmers on product quality and food safety, while enabling them to expand their market access.