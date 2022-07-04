Flipkart expands Supply Chain Operations Academy to accelerate skill building in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today signed an MoU with the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) to launch the initiatives of the Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA) in the state. The initiative intends to help create a pool of skilled supply chain operations talent and provide relevant industry training and knowledge. This will further help bridge the skill gap and create employment opportunities in the expanding supply chain industry in the country.

The company signed an MoU on Friday with the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation on the sidelines of the Industry Connect Conclave - Logistics Sector in the presence of Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N., Minister for Higher Education, IT & BT, Science & Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Dr. S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka and Mr. Ashwin Gowda, Managing Director – Karnataka Skills Development Corporation. As part of the MoU, Flipkart and KSDC will work together in mobilising and training youth from the state.

Launched in October last year, the specialised and robust training program under SCOA has been designed and created by the Flipkart team to provide a holistic experience and training to candidates, which will involve 15 days of digital classroom training and 45 days of on-the-job apprenticeship at Flipkart supply chain facilities. The initiative has been designed to impart knowledge on various facets of the e-commerce supply chain, the roles within the supply chain, soft skills, safety and compliance know-how. It involves a 60-day skilling initiative that will empower the youth to build careers in various aspects of supply chain management and certify them to increase their employability.

The students will be imparted skills through Flipkart’s Learning Management System, an online platform for learning programs, where students can learn a diverse set of skills through courses developed by leading industry experts.

Speaking on the launch of the initiative in the state, Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer at Flipkart, said, “As one the fastest growing economies in the world, with a significant proportion of our population under 35 years of age, there is a need to ensure this young population is properly skilled to complement the nation’s economic growth and are able to unleash their real potential. E-commerce logistics, which forms the backbone of the industry, has been a key propeller in the growth of the sector which offers a multitude of opportunities for job seekers, particularly in the supply chain. Flipkart, as a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, is at the forefront of developing the necessary skill sets in candidates to enhance their employability through our tech-enabled modern supply chain. Through the Supply Chain Operations Academy, we aim to offer a judicious mix of online and on-the-job training for the wholesome development of the workforce.”

Ashwin Gowda, Managing Director, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, said, “SKill Development and certification of skills are both necessary for securing employment in the formal economy. The logistics industry in India is emerging as one of the key employers in the country, but faces a shortage of skilled manpower to meet the growing demand. I’m delighted that Flipkart, a homegrown e-commerce company, is partnering to bring forward a Supply Chain Operations Academy and impart relevant industry training. We appreciate Flipkart’s commitment to contribute towards the training and development requirements of the skilled and unskilled workforce and making them industry-ready.”

As per a recent BCG and Dell Foundation study, the gig economy has the estimated potential to service up to 90 million jobs in India’s non-farm sector and contribute an incremental 1.25% to the country’s GDP over the long term. This would require large-scale skilling and upskilling initiatives, particularly in the e-commerce logistics space, to build a pipeline of talented individuals skilled in various aspects of supply chain management, and Flipkart’s Supply Chain Operations Academy aims to enable this effort. .

In the first phase of the skilling initiative, Flipkart on-boarded students from Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, who underwent online training followed by the on-the-job training. During this program shortlisted students got an opportunity to work along with full-time supply chain employees at facilities across the country. Earlier in May, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paschim Banga Society of Skill Development (PBSSD), Technical Education, Training & Skill Development Department, Government of West Bengal to impart relevant industry training and knowledge through SCOA.