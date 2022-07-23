Flipkart Collaborates With Handicrafts And Carpet Sector Skill Council (HCSSC) To Strengthen Its Commitment Towards Economic Progress

Bangalore - Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council (HCSSC) to continue its nationwide efforts to empower Indian artisans, weavers and handicraft makers by providing them market access, training and incubation support. The MoU was exchanged between Mr Krishan Kumar, CEO, Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council and Mr Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group.

Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council (HCSSC) was established in 2014 with the objective to provide skilled resources to the Handicrafts and Carpet Sector by enabling competency-based training. The HCSSC’s mission involves the overall development of skills and standards related to the Handicrafts and Carpet sector.

Commenting on the MoU, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “We are excited and committed to be part of India's economic growth story by helping millions of local businesses adopt e-commerce. Our efforts are focused on helping them digitize their business and explore growth opportunities through Flipkart e-commerce marketplace. We are delighted to collaborate with the Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council (HCSSC) in our joint mission to empower artisans, weavers, craftsmen and small businesses. The Flipkart Samarth initiative has been further extending the government's mission of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat by impacting the livelihoods of over a million artisans, weavers and craftsmen across India.