FlexDubs Bluetooth Earphones offer AI-enabled Voice Assistance

Flexnest, a leading D2C fitness brand, has forayed into the rapidly-growing audio market with the launch of its state-of-the-art ‘FlexDubs’ - bluetooth earphones, that are equipped with AI-enabled voice assistance. Founded in 2021, Flexnest, today, has a user base of more than 70,000+ consumers. The brand is taking huge strides to complete their connected equipment portfolio with the launch of the ‘FlexDubs’.

The newly-launched ‘FlexDubs’ are feature-packed lightweight earbuds designed in Germany, that are bolstered with deep bass technology and a unique design. Offering Active Noise Cancellation for consumers supported by 40db reduction, the earphones offer up to 35 hours of battery backup on a single charge. Its IPX5 rating makes the ‘FlexDubs’ sweat resistant.

In terms of specifications and features, the ‘FlexDubs’ are compatible with both Android and iOS devices and have support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant. These have smooth touch buttons to control music, change sound modes and receive/reject calls. At the behest of two different sound modes, the users can effortlessly switch to active noise cancellation mode in a noisy environment, and to environmental noise cancellation when they’re looking to block any external noise to garner a better audio experience.

Flexnest has noticed a white space between Indian brands like BoAt, Noise etc. and international brands like JBL, OnePlus etc. The Flexnest FlexDubs, are priced at Rs 2,999 and positioned right in the middle of Indian and International brand’s products.

Speaking about the launch Mr. Raunaq Singh Anand, co- founder of Flexnest said “We at Flexnest continue to expand our product portfolio to serve the needs of our consumers' entire fitness journey. Music and Hearables are an important element of working out and Flexnest users can now experience a quality sound experience that has been specifically tuned for their high powered workouts”

