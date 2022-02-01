First KIA Carens From Anantapur Facility Out Now

Kia India Rolls Out 1st Kia Carens from Anantapur Facility | Kia India on Monday said it has rolled out the first customer car of its recreational vehicle (RV), Kia Carens, from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in the statement.

The vehicle, which is the South Korean auto maker's fourth model in the domestic market and made its global debut from India on Sankranti day and is scheduled to be launched in February.

Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival are already being sold in the Indian market. Three-row RV Kia Carens will be officially launched in February 2022.

The Kia Carens is the latest 'made-in-India' offering from the company, which combines the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one to make it a compelling value proposition and the best choice for modern Indian families, it said.

The vehicle will be manufactured in India and exported to over 80 countries, it said, adding that the vehicle is all set to create a segment of its own.

The Kia Carens will come with both petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options, including the seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) and six-speed AT (automatic transmission).

Also Read: Check Out Kia Carens Price, Features Etc.