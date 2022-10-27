First Air India Direct Flight from Vijayawada to Sharjah

Air India Express, India’s first international budget airline, is elated to announce the launch of the direct international flight from Vijayawada to Sharjah. The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on October 31st, 2022 at 06.35 PM. The inaugural fares for the Vijayawada-Sharjah sector begin at INR 13,669, while those for the Sharjah-Vijayawada sector begin at AED 399.

Currently, Air India Express is the only airline that offers international services in and out of Vijayawada. In addition to Sharjah, Air India Express flies from Vijayawada to Muscat and Kuwait with a B737-800 NG aircraft, offering comfortable seats, a buy-on-board meal service besides pre-ordered hot meals, and in-seat power for charging mobile devices. The availability of direct flights to the three locations will be beneficial for many residents of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam, Parvathipuram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasham, Sri Potti and Sri Potti Ramulu who seek connectivity with the Middle Eastern nations.

Commenting on this, Mr. Aloke Singh, CEO, Air India Express, said, "We are happy to announce the debut international service of Air India Express between Vijayawada and Sharjah. After the pandemic's two arduous years, the India-Gulf aviation sector has seen a smart recovery, bouncing back to almost pre-pandemic levels. For those travelling to UAE, particularly to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the direct service to Sharjah will be a huge benefit, with a well-timed flight."