Financial freedom knows no bounds, with Stashfin’s new LiveBoundless Card

Neobanking platform Stashfin introduces #LiveBoundless – a credit line card especially for women. Close on the heels of the new value propositions on its Credit Line Card, the platform brings the #LiveBoundless card that aims at giving women greater financial freedom.

Counted among India’s leaders in the neo-banking space, Stashfin’s #LiveBoundless card offers dedicated cash back rewards, welcome credits, Free ATM Withdrawals and deals. Additionally, a host of other value-added services include 1% cashback on every spend to benefits worth Rs 5,000 in the first year, and a free credit period for select customers. The card acts as a virtual and physical medium for shopping, traveling, and eating, which makes it different from the existing players in the market.

Commenting on the development. Shruti Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Stashfin said, “We are delighted to announce our new offering #LiveBoundless Card specially designed for women. At Stashfin, we’ve dedicatedly worked towards the financial awareness and independence of our customers – who are the backbone of our company. What separates Stashfin’s latest card from other credit line cards is that it offers greater flexibility to customers, enhanced rewards programme, and the fact that it positions itself as a card that supports women’s financial inclusion.”

“Women have always been at the forefront when it comes to managing finances. Owning a credit line card will not only aid their financial inclusion but will also allow them to make greater financial decisions with convenience and flexibility. Even the name #LiveBoundless is to tell the women that we need to live our lives with zero bounds and absolute freedom. We are extremely proud that with this card, we’ll be able to empower the lives of many women,” she further added.

In recent years, credit card usage in India has grown dramatically. According to a Statists study, the Indian credit card market volume was at 37.5 million in FY2018 and reached 57.7 million in FY2020. A similar northward trend was witnessed in the FY 2021, when the numbers hit 62 million.

With a brand promise of ‘Nobody in India should be credit starved’, Stashfin has been working towards the financial inclusion of various customer segments who find it hard to be accepted by traditional banking systems. The company also helps the underrepresented to build their credit footprint and enable them to improve their quality of life.



