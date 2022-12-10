A film bazaar that tells creators how to project and protect their content

ProducerBazaar.com can teach you the secret sauce of Film Business 3.0

On December 7, an IPR Monetizing Strategic Event in Bengaluru educated and empowered content producers

At a time when film-making is undergoing a thematic and economic flux and clutter-breaking ideas are few and far between, an IPR Monetizing Strategic Event in Bengaluru, on the 7th of December 2022, educated makers about how to position and protect their content successfully. Hosted by ProducerBazaar.com and powered by Better Invest, at Dr. Ambareesh Auditorium, Chamrajpet, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the event catered to a targeted group of makers to empower them with insights about how to protect their work in the best possible way.

One of the pioneers of Kannada parallel cinema and winner of 14 National Awards Girish Kasaravalli, one of the chief guests at the session, said, “For a maker, the creative aspect of cinema is primary but today a film cannot just be made in isolation. One has to consider questions like how the film will be funded, how will you protect your IP rights, what are the best strategies to market and position your content so that it reaches a wide audience, and so on. These questions can be overwhelming and an event like this can be eye-opening because it simplifies complex concepts and helps makers feel in control of their creation’s destiny”

ProducerBazaar.com was established with the goal of creating a sustainable creator economy via the use of NFT and Blockchain technology and is India's First Media and Entertainment Intellectual Property Rights Marketplace for films, web series, and television content in global languages. Co-Founder and Director, NCEPL, GK Tirunavukarasu says, "Our objective is to build a transparent and credible media business ecosystem that connects artists and end users. In this session, we offered an unfiltered knowledge series about how Indian film creators can leverage NFT to not only connect the syndicate of sellers to a collective of trusted buyers but also disseminate content acquisition strategies compliant with IP procedures. What was presented is raw data and information from the indirect stakeholders of the film business and also an update on the latest technologies that the most successful content makers are using today." Since its inception in February 2022, ProducerBazaar.com has garnered the trust of over 2000+ films throughout India, informs Senthil Nayagam, CEO and Co-Founder, NCEPL, and adds that their B2B Marketplace will be available soon, along with a presence in the Metaverse.

Pradeep Somu, CEO of BetterInvest says, “The producer’s meetup in Bangalore is a key milestone in highlighting the solutions for the financial challenges faced by producers in the Indian entertainment industry. With the expertise gained from building ‘HeroTalkies', one of the first OTT platforms in India, combined with innovative financial structuring, BetterInvest Team is geared up to address this gap.”

Varada Rajan Krishna, an Angel Investor adds, "We are seeing today an explosion of varied content on the big screen, television, OTT platforms, and so on but what still stands out is the passion and intention of a story-teller and the freshness of their idea. This event is a very interesting way to bring together such creators who need the anchoring that supports their vision, and also helps create a niche in a cluttered market where identifying lucrative opportunities is getting increasingly difficult for filmmakers and creators."

Jacob Kurian, who is a senior partner at KRIA law, says, "When a writer or a maker who is just starting out begins to share an idea, a script or a project with investors, producers and co-creators, the biggest concern is how to ensure the security of their IP rights. Such a personalised and well-curated event creates a platform where systems are in place to ensure that stories can not only be monetised but also are sealed against infringement of any kind, by making IPR an asset to the industry."