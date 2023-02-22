FIIB's 12th Responsibility Summit Dives Deep Into Sustainable Future

New Delhi: Reinforcing its commitment toward a sustainable future, the 12th Responsibility Summit of the Fortune Institute of International Business(FIIB) served as a benchmark in scale, participation, and knowledge-sharing.

The historic summit touched upon the theme, "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion- Redesigning for a Resilient Planet." and witnessed the participation of a distinguished and seasoned group of professional experts to exchange effective sustainability practices.

The inaugural speech for the event was delivered by Dr. Kokil Jain, Professor (Marketing), FIIB which highlighted the institute's history of sustainable development that aligns with the philosophy of Mr. R.K.Shrivastava, the founder of FIIB.

Dr. Kokil discussed three key areas of responsible work at FIIB: teaching, operating activities, and community engagement.

Technological advancements and globalisation have created unprecedented social, economic, and environmental challenges, and integrating and coordinating global, national, regional, and local sustainability efforts are key to meeting these challenges.

Following the inaugural speech, Dr. Anil Sinha, Director at FIIB in his keynote address discussed novel ideas to drive global sustainability transformation. He also emphasised the initiatives like the FIIB Responsibility Summit play in disseminating and recognising CSR work that makes our planet and country better places to live.

''Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) convey a fundamental shift in the way we operate businesses and its impact on the environment and society. Today we have an obligation to think beyond our immediate requirements and consider the long-term outcomes of our actions. We have a distinctive opportunity to utilise our resources, expertise, and influence to make a positive change in the world,'' said Dr. Anil Sinha.

Echoing his views, Radhika Shrivastava, Executive Director, FIIB stated,''Responsible management starts with delivering equal opportunities for every member of the workplace to contribute and influence decisions, irrespective of their role. As we move towards sustainability and CSR, it is critical to remember that ESG is an outcome of DEI, and both are critical in defining a business's true worth and societal impact.''

Some of the eminent guest speakers who graced the event with their presence included Ms. Sangeeta Robinson, Chief Sustainability Officer, PVR Limited; Ms. Dolly Mittal, Head, Affirmative Hiring, TCS; Ms. Shailza Taneja, Senior Consultant, UN SDG; Ms. Shivani Madan Bose, DEI Consultant, Proud HR Services and Mr. Mallikarjuna Iytha Founder, Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneurship Association (IDEA).

In sharing their accomplishments and struggles in implementing sustainability-related initiatives for better impact, the speakers discussed the necessity of a strategy reinvention that would address both business challenges and sustainability concerns.

The summit concluded with the launch of FIIB's responsibility report, detailing how it engages internal and external stakeholders to achieve the desired societal impact outlined in its mission and relevant strategic goals. As an organisation, FIIB has adopted the Sustainable Development Goals to align with the UN's motto of "Transforming our world with SDGs: the 2030 Agenda for a sustainable future".

Some of the key sustainability initiatives carried by the FIIB to date include-:

1. In collaboration with the Haub School of Business, FIIB developed a sustainability dashboard to help universities share best practices on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With its SDG Dashboard, FIIB is the fourth Indian business school to have one.

2. As a core course of FIIB, SIP (Social Internship Program) provides students with fieldwork experience in the social sector. Collaboration with Social Sector Organizations (SSOs) aligns students' project needs with those of the organisations.

3. FIIB Jaagriti Club aims to contribute to society by teaching service orientation to students. Jaagriti Club held Nukkad Natak, Skill Development for Primary School Children, Education Awareness Activities, and Clothes Donation Drives this year.

4. FIIB has also partnered with Betterlyf to foster a sense of well-being and mental health among students, faculty, and staff.

5. FIIB has adopted a cluster of five villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan of the GOI. The bank will work with residents in this cluster to pinpoint challenges and design solutions to accelerate sustainable growth.

6. “Digital Economy: A leveller or a source of economic inequality?” was the theme of Manthan this year. The concept of ‘Manthan’ relates to UN SDG Goal 8, which states that “Sustained and inclusive economic growth can drive progress, create decent jobs for all and improve living standards”.