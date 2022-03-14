Fight for Zero Hunger: Tiki Partners with Akshaya Patra for underprivileged Children

New Delhi: As a part of its pro-social good initiatives, short-form video community - Tiki has partnered with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, NPO that operates the world’s largest mid-day school meal programme in India, for its TikiCares program. ‘TikiCares Love For Children’, which is providing meals to underprivileged children, is the first of a series of campaigns under the TikiCares framework founded by the Tiki community. Tiki is the first short-video platform to take the initiative and bridge the online and offline gap for a noble cause. Through this, Tiki content creators are joining and completing their tasks of earning Hearts, and for every 100 Hearts they gain, the brand is donating one meal to underprivileged children and their families. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Tiki and Akshaya Patra upgraded the simple meal to Happiness Kit, each of which contains nutrition for 25 meals and 5 facial masks.

The Tiki community has managed to donate 1091 kits which includes 27275 meals and 5455 facial masks in the first phase of its distribution drives across the state of Maharashtra and Delhi through February and March

“I was so honored to be one of the volunteers to hand-deliver the kits to the children. I want to thank both Tiki and Akshaya Patra for making charities so available and inclusive. Tiki is really a community with the DNA for a charitable cause. Looking forward to participating in more charitable campaigns in the future with Tiki,” said Abram Puttan, Tiki sitcom creator with 1.59 million followers who participated in the distribution in Mumbai on March 3rd.

Expressing his gratitude, Sundeep Talwar, CMO, Akshaya Patra said, “We are immensely grateful to ‘Tiki Community’ for becoming our valued partner in our journey of providing health and nutrition to millions of children. Their contribution has enabled us to provide over 1091 ‘Happiness Kits’ to students from vulnerable community across Delhi & Panvel. It is vital to provide essential nutrition to children during their early years to ensure their healthy future. Such partnerships play a crucial role in ensuring the sustainability that is integral to humanitarian relief efforts.”

Feeding 1.8 million children in the schools every day across India, Akshaya Patra operates the world's largest mid-day meal programme, demonstrating a successful PPP model with Govt. of India. The next event of TikiCares will take place in Panvel on March 11th.

Akshaya Patra is focused on eliminating classroom hunger and attracting more children (enrolment) to schools and ensure to keep them in school (reduce dropout rate) by feeding a filling, nutritious mid-day meal, every school day. This is in partnership with the Government of India and all the various State Governments.

The pandemic revealed the bitter reality of hunger and poverty in India. Even before the pandemic, malnutrition and child deaths were haunting the country. The global hunger index 2021 showed that India slipped to 101 among 116 countries, from the 94th position in 2020. Following the saying, ‘little drops make the mighty ocean’, Tiki, with the help of Akshaya Patra, wants to be a supporter and help achieve the goal of Zero Hunger by 2030.