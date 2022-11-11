FedEx, United Way Mumbai Transform Recycled Tyres Into Kids Play Stations

FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, has teamed up with the non-profit organization, United Way Mumbai, to build nine play areas in schools for children, that are designed with sustainability in mind through the use of repurposed materials. Through this “Playscapes Project”, over 6,500 school children from economically poorer areas in Mumbai, Delhi, the NCR region, and Bengaluru will have access to safe and sustainable play areas.

This project addresses the societal need for more unstructured, active outdoor play. These child-friendly, durable, and interactive play areas are built using recycled materials such as upcycled tyres, drums, and metal playground equipment.

These play areas are built in schools including ‘VanPool school – Mayur Vihar’ and ‘ MCD Pratibha co-ed school Pushpvihar’ in Delhi, – Pail Village’ and ‘Government Girls Senior Secondary School - Pali’ in Faridabad, ‘GMPS - Immadihalli’, ‘Karnataka Public School - Jeevanbhima Nagar’, and ‘Government Higher Primary School – Doddakannelli’ in Bengaluru, ‘Shree Naraynrao Acharya Vidyaniketan – Chembur’ and ‘Vande Mataram Ground Malvani – Malad’ in Mumbai, ‘AP Bhoir School – Ulwe’ in Navi Mumbai.

“At FedEx, access is not just about connecting businesses with the world’s opportunities, it also extends to the community,” said Suvendu Choudhury, Managing Director, FedEx Express, India. “Our program demonstrates the power of access where we use our resources to make our communities more livable and create possibilities for children in need, so they can have a healthier, happier childhood.”

According to the United Nations, every child has the right to rest and leisure, to engage in play, and recreational activities appropriate to the age of the child as well as participate freely in cultural life and the arts[1]. Thus, in their convention on the rights of the child, they have listed “play” as one of the basic rights of children.

George Aikara, Chief Executive Officer for United Way Mumbai said, “Play is an important part of childhood. We believe every child should have access to safe, child-friendly play areas. Thanks to FedEx, we can build such spaces for our children from underserved communities. We can’t wait to see these fill up with children’s cheer and laughter.”