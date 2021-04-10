Federal Bank Sets Up Covid Vaccination Camps For Employees

Mumbai: Federal Bank starts a drive for vaccination of its employees and their family members against Covid19. The Bank is partnering with reputed hospitals at various centers for this initiative. Launch of the program was held in Aluva, Kerala today. This project aims at vaccinating employees and their relatives above the age of 45 years.

Banking being an essential service, bank employees all over the country have been rendering banking services as usual defying all odds during the pandemic. This drive by Federal Bank comes as a step towards speeding up the inoculation of bankers and their family members which will ultimately result in uninterrupted service to the Bank’s customers. Federal Bank is exploring the possibilities to conduct several such vaccination camps for employees in major centers.

In addition to this, the Bank is funding numerous Covid relief and vaccination initiatives all over India for the public, which includes a mega CSR project for supporting vaccination drives in five districts in different states which are worst hit by the pandemic, in partnership with Apollo Hospitals and a national media group.