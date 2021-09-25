Fashion Tech Start-up Kidbea Raises 45L into Seed Funding

Gurugram: Kidbea, India’s first sustainable fashion-tech kidswear brand has secured INR 45 lakhs into seed funding. The round was led by leading investors, Dhianu Das, Co-Founder of Agility Ventures, and Bibin Babu, Co-Founder of Colexion, who helped to raise INR 20 lakhs at a valuation of INR 1 crore, and INR 25 lakhs at a valuation of INR 3.37 crores respectively.



The raised funds capital will be utilized to launch various segments of spill-proof Kidswear products and accessories on several platforms including Firstcry, Myntra, Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart and on their own retail website. Additionally, some capital will be used for the brand's scalability and growth in the Indian Kidswear market.



Dhianu Das, Co-Founder of Agility Ventures said, “Kidswear has the highest growth potential market in India, and with Kidbea, we are excited to become a part of this. By riding on its highly experienced team in specifically Kidswear domain and advisors in the fashion, marketing, and production sector, the start-up is headed towards serving a large market cap. Their dedication towards working to capture Kidswear market in India and building a brand that Indian parents can trust is highly assuring.”



Founded by Swapnil Srivastav, Mohammed Hussain, and Aman Kumar Mahto, Kidbea is a brand that makes certified organic spill-proof, anti-bacterial clothing for kids, and boasts of being the world's softest kidswear clothing products. The brand has a patented spill-proof and fragrance technology which makes them unique in the Kidswear market in India and worldwide.

“At Kidbea, we encourage a relaxed parenting life by offering hassle-free comfortable wear for children. Our products are designed on the ethics of sustainability, are non-toxic and are 100% safe, thus offering soothing comfort over the child’s super sensitive skin,” said, Swapnil Srivastav, Founder of Kidbea.



Speaking about the idea behind launching Kidbea, Mohammad Hussain said, “Kidbea has come into being after multiple pivots in our startup as we re-invented our business approach according to the gap in the branded kidswear market in India.”



Commenting on the start-ups' future plans, Aman Kumar Mahto said, “At Kidbea, our plan is to launch designer Indian ethnic kidswear dresses, onboard top Indian fashion designers and to make Kidbea among India's top three Kidswear brands in the coming two years”



In the past, the start-up has raised two rounds of funds, including the seed round that took place in June this year. It is not only shortlisted in Shark Tank India but it is also recognised by ‘Startup India’.

