Fans of Skoda Drive Skoda Auto India to New Peaks of Customer Engagement

Mumbai: In what will be a path-breaking initiative when it comes to customer engagement, customer satisfaction and customer involvement, ŠKODA AUTO India has set the ball rolling on the revolutionary, yet fun, ‘Fans of ŠKODA’ movement. It’s a campaign that directly involves and engages with ŠKODA customers and with fans of the brand where Škodians directly participate in drives, events and product launches.

Speaking on the project, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “Fans of ŠKODA is a project that is really close to my heart. I have always enjoyed interacting with our customers, and this endeavour will only heighten brand engagement and involvement with our customers and fans who love our cars. I believe it is satisfied customers and organic fan communities that make the difference between a successful brand and an iconic one. Fans of ŠKODA, alongside our network expansion and increased customer touchpoints, is one more way for all of us at ŠKODA to get closer to our customers.”

Under the ‘Fans of ŠKODA’ initiative, ŠKODA will conduct 15 customer activities across Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Noida and Surat. This revolutionary movement for customer engagement and customer satisfaction comes on the back of some incredible success and record-breaking sales for ŠKODA AUTO India in the first half of 2022, where the company surpassed annual sales of 2021 within H1 2022, and crossed 205+ customer touchpoints in the country.