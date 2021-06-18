Fact Check: NASSCOM Report On Layoffs in Indian IT Sector Incorrect

IT industry body NASSCOM had issued a clarification stating that a report published on the Internet about leading IT majors TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant, and others were planning to lay off as many as 30 lakh employees by 2022 was not from any of its reports and was factually incorrect. In fact, they said that the industry has and will continue to be a net creator of jobs & is committed to people-centric innovation, & relentless talent focus.

We would like to clarify that the data points shared in this article by @indiacom are not from any NASSCOM report. The industry has & will continue to be a net creator of jobs & is committed to people-centric innovation, & relentless talent focus. https://t.co/aOF4PVdg5X — NASSCOM (@nasscom) June 18, 2021

Clarifying further the NASSCOM on Thursday said the sector continues to be a net hirer of skilled talent, and that the top 5 Indian IT companies are planning to add over 96,000 employees for 2021-22.

With the evolution of technology and increasing automation, the nature of traditional IT jobs and roles will evolve overall leading to the creation of newer jobs. The industry continues to be a net hirer of skilled talent, adding 1,38,000 people in FY2021," Nasscom said in a statement.

The industry is upskilling more than 250,000 employees in digital skills and has hired more than 40,000 fresh digitally-trained talent, indicating at its commitment and investment towards rapid enhancement of workforce capabilities. With one of the strongest deal pipelines, and a strong business outlook, the industry is on track to meet its vision of USD 300-350 billion revenues by 2025," Nasscom asserted.