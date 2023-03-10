Fact Check: HDFC Customer Data Leaked by Hackers?

Many reports have claimed that the data of 6 lakh HDFC customers had been leaked on the dark web.

According to a report by Privacy Affairs, personal information of 6 lakh people had been allegedly posted by hackers on a 'popular cybercriminal forum'.

The report further states that the leaked data included names, email addresses, physical addresses and other sensitive financial data. Also, hackers had allegedly created face Twitter accounts impersonating the bank and had responded to user's complaints using the same. The bank responded to the report and denied claims of a data breach.

HDFC bank response to the claims

Responding to the reports of data leak, the HDFC bank denied the claims. The tweet reads, "Hi, we wish to state that there is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorized manner. We remain confident in our systems. However, we treat the matter of our customers' data security with utmost seriousness and we continue to monitor bank systems and our ecosystems to ensure highest standards of data security and safety."

