Facebook 2022 Community Accelerator Participants List Announced

Hyderabad: Today, we’re announcing the participants of this year’s Community Accelerator Program from India. The 2022 Community Accelerator program is a four-month-long program that will provide selected community leaders of Facebook groups with training, mentorship and funding for an initiative that extends their community’s impact. This year, we received more than 4,800 applications from around the world. Selected communities from India include: UNIMO Universe of Moms, Genshin Impact Asia, Indian Birds, Balcony Gardening Tips, Telugu Moms Network, The Order of Pen, Office Memes For Working Teens - OMFWT, WeWomen, Nishamadhulika Recipe Group (Official), Parent Tribe by SuperBottoms, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Depression and Anxiety support, Dog Lover, Delhi Foodiez and Backpackers & Travelers India (BATI).

Building community is at the heart of our mission, and supporting the leaders who foster community is an important part of that. That’s why we continue to invest in and support the community leaders who offer encouragement, bring people together and drive change.

Selected community leaders will receive a grant of up to $40,000.00 (USD) per community through our implementation partner T-hub in India. Community leaders will learn from experts through a customized curriculum and personalized coaching, so they can organize and strengthen their communities. They will also have access to knowledge-sharing sessions with fellow top community leaders, and have the opportunity to network with key players in the industry. Lessons will include community identity foundations, leading action-oriented communities and sustainability to create the best digital communities.

The program will help community leaders learn how to create an engaging community using various content formats. A key experience this year will be for participants to identify an initiative that will help deepen their community’s impact by mobilizing members around a goal and creating a development plan around it to be executed in 2023. These community leaders will also get an opportunity to collaborate with advocates and other leaders in the community-building ecosystem to bring their ideas to life.

The Community Accelerator selection committee looked for communities that would benefit most from our unique programming and have the capacity to engage fully in the program. The selection was based on multiple parameters including purpose, leadership experience, sustainability and commitment. Participants represent a diverse array of communities and address a range of global challenges, including those related to entertainment, travel, food, gardening, parenting, empowerment and more.

