ESDS Software Solution Chairman Piyush Somani, Elected CCICI President

The Cloud Computing Innovation Council of India known as CCICI has announced the appointment of the professional society’s new President – Piyush Somani, ESDS Software Solution Limited. Mr. Somani is the Chairman and Managing Director of India’s leading managed cloud service and end-to-end multi-cloud requirements provider (Source: Ken Research Report).

Cloud Computing Innovation Council of India (CCICI) is an Independent, Not-for-Profit, Vendor-Neutral body of professionals from industry, academia and government. This decision has been made considering Piyush’s experience, expertise and contribution towards the cloud technology sector. Mrs. Pamela Kumar, was the president of the CCICI prior Piyush’s appointment.

Established in the year 2013, CCICI works towards spreading the India perspective and representing Indian interests in international cloud forums. With the aim to provide an open collaborative platform to accelerate the adoption and innovation of cloud computing technologies in India, further they have 7 groups working towards achieving the goal.

Expressing his views on the appointment the Director General of Cloud Computing Innovation Council of India, Mr. Ignesius Ernest Thambyraj, said, “The CCICI is dedicated towards the growth of cloud computing sector in India. Our decision to appoint Mr. Somani has been made with respect to his years of dedication and work towards building the cloud computing sector in the country and his active contribution in CCICI for the last 6 years. We welcome and look forward to have Mr. Somani on board as the president and work towards creating visionary solutions for the Cloud sector.”

Upon the announcement, Mr. Piyush Somani, Chairman and Managing Director, ESDS Software Solution Limited, conveyed his views, “It is my honor to serve and be a part of the CCICI as the President. I thank and convey my appreciation to the jury members for their decision. Throughout these years of being a part of the cloud technology sector it has been my constant practice to keep doing innovative work. I, ESDS and CCICI, have been working towards Cloud transformation in India and seamless Cloud on-boarding of customers as well as systematic Cloud migrations within multiple Cloud platforms. I believe the Cloud sector has so much potential and with the help of right minds and dedication we can do ground-breaking work in the cloud technology sector in India as well as globally.”