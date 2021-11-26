ESAF Bank Launches Electric Vehicle Loan Scheme Go Green

Kochi: Thrissur-based ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited has announced the latest “ESAF Go Green” range of electric vehicle loan schemes. This launch coincides with COP 26, which is the 26th iteration of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

“ESAF Go green” Loans validate ESAF Small Finance Bank’s social business strategy seeking a triple bottom line impact: people; planet; and prosperity. We believe that these products will help the customers discover eco-friendly Electric Vehicles at low-interest rates, zero foreclosure charges, minimal processing fees, and zero documentation charges.

Also Read: Cognota Healthcare collaborates with Dr.Jahangir Alam

The government and local bodies have introduced concessions and incentives to increase the use of electric vehicles which are beneficial to consumers and the environment. The government had also given special consideration to the budget to promote the use of electric vehicles. ESAF Small Finance Bank caters to more than 46 lakhs customers through its 550 banking outlets across 21 states and two union territories.